A mobile COVID-19 testing site will be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 15 at Kerens Volunteer Fire Department, 205 SE Third St.
Tests will be conducted by appointment only. To pre-register, visit txcovidtest.org, or call 512-883-2400.
The service is offered in conjunction with the Texas Department of State Health Services and cooperating agencies.
You will be screened to see if you have fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste and/or smell.
----------------
Estacion para tomas de muestras movil estara llegando a su comunidad 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. lunes 15 de junio a Kerens Volunteer Fire Department, 205 SE Third St.
Used sera examinado si tiene: Fiebre de mas de 100 F, tos, respiracion dificultosa/corta, fatiga, dolores corporales/dolor muscular o articular, dolor de garganta, dolores de cabeza, nauseas, vomitos, diarrea, congestion nasal, y perdida de sabor y/o olor.
Para registrarse, visite txcovidtest.org, o llame al 512-883-2400. Los pruebas se realizan solo con cita previa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.