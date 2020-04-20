Gabriel Garcia Marquez's novel Love in the Time of Cholera tells the story of a young man who loses his first love when the woman marries a wealthy doctor. The antagonist of the story, however, is not the doctor but the disease he was dedicated to combating, Cholera, which is caused by drinking contaminated water.
The old saying goes that, throughout history, plumbers have saved more lives than doctors. The reasoning is modern infrastructure, including sewage systems and plumbing, have eradicated more diseases and saved more lives than modern medicine.
A Corsicana Daily Sun reader recently called and said he retired from the Corsicana Water Department after 20 years of service, and in his opinion, the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 epidemic were the staff who man the water and wastewater treatment plants. He said even after his two decades, no one ever thanked him and he wanted the community to know that, in addition to the healthcare professionals and first responders, those who provide our basic sanitation services are also worthy of praise and not to be taken for granted.
Corsicana's Director of Environmental Services Kyle Pritchett explained in a 2018 interview the challenges the city faces to bring clean water to its residents.
He said he staffs 15 employees and someone is on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The City's two water plants, one at Navarro Mills Lake and the other at Lake Halbert, process the water for the entire county and beyond.
“Halbert is a 1924 plant that supplies all the industry on the east side of town, Kerens, Goodlow, Mildred, Eureka and Navarro water supply,” he said. “The other 70% of our water comes from Navarro Mills, which is almost 20 miles away. That line was installed in 1966 and that's where we’ve had some major repairs.”
Pritchett said the most recent major repair was the line which supplied Navarro Regional Hospital.
So in this time of COVID-19 when hand washing and proper sanitation are more important than ever, lets show some love, not only to those on the front lines but the men and women working behind the scenes.
