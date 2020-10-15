More Little Free Libraries will be popping up around Corsicana this week as the Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition partners with the Corsicana Fire Department and YMCA to install the book-sharing boxes.
Guests are asked to wear a mask and join the Grand Opening celebrations at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at Corsicana Fire Station 4, 3009 N. Beaton, and noon Monday, Oct. 19 at the YMCA, 400 Oaklawn Ave.
The organization stocks the Little Free Libraries with a variety of books to borrow, and encourages interested donors to contribute additional children's books.
Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition celebrated the opening of its first Little Free Libraries last month in Frost at the City Park and Community Center.
“We decided to purchase 14 Little Free Libraries to place around Navarro County to get kids books into our rural areas of the county where families are far away from local libraries and don’t have access to their school libraries due to COVID,” stated Rachel Gillespie, LMSW, Growing Together Program Director.
The group plans to place these libraries in all of the county's outlying cities. Once each Little Library is established, the coalition will include a link to a map of the libraries on its website, navarrocountyearly.org, where families can locate a library near them.
