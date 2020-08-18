The Early Childhood Coalition will unveil its first Little Free Library at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in Frost. Plans for the Grand Opening are still being finalized, but the group plans to host a social distance ceremony to introduce the little libraries to the community.
“We decided to purchase 14 Little Free Libraries to place around Navarro County to get kids books into our rural areas of the county where families are far away from local libraries and don’t have access to their school libraries due to COVID,” stated Rachel Gillespie, LMSW, Growing Together Program Director.
Two boxes will be installed Sept. 12 in Frost, kick starting the coalition's plan to provide boxes countywide. Next, book-sharing boxes will be installed in Rice and Blooming Grove.
The group plans to place these libraries in all of the county's outlying cities, including Dawson, Mildred, Frost, Blooming Grove, Rice, Kerens, Retreat, Chatfield, and several in Corsicana.
According to its website, Little Free Library book-sharing boxes encourage a love of reading in areas where books are scarce.
Through Little Free Library book exchanges, millions of books are shared each year, increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.
“At first, we will just be putting in mostly children’s books,” Gillespie stated. “However, the idea of the libraries is take a book and leave a book – so anyone can bring any type of book they want – so we imagine eventually there will be a mix of both.”
According to Gillespie, more boxes will be placed during schools' Fall semester. Most sites are confirmed and ready for installation, but the group is still working to finalize others.
Gillespie said the coalition's goal is to have all boxes installed by the end of the year.
“Our coalition wanted to provide a helpful service to children and families who are spending more time at home and looking for activities to help keep kids on track for their education and something families can do together,” Gillespie stated.
“We’ve been working with local churches, city halls, fire departments, and non-profits to find safe locations to place these, and will be begin putting these in place and opening them in September starting with two little libraries in Frost.”
Once each Little Library is established, the coalition will include a link to a map of the libraries on its website, www.navarrocountyearly.org, where families can locate a library near them.
To learn more about these book-sharing boxes, visit littlefreelibrary.org.
