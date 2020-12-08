The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition opened another Little Free Library Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Blooming Grove United Methodist Church at 300 S. Kerr St.
“This is our seventh of 14 libraries planned for the county,” stated Rachel Gillespie, Growing Together Program Director.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the group has decided against public grand openings, however, the next libraries are planned for Dawson, Kerens, Chatfield, Rice, and Corsicana.
