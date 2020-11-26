Another Little Free Library opened Friday, Nov. 20, at The Eagle's Nest Play to Learn Center in Mildred.
“Having a little free library in our rural community allows children to have access to books during school holiday breaks, before/after school and of course, during summer,” stated Deb Tamez.
owner/director. “Our community recently donated over 75 books to get this little library started. What a great way to come together and share the love of reading here in Mildred for our children.”
The Little Free Library project began in September with the Navarro Early Childhood Coalition setting a goal of establishing Little Free Library boxes throughout the county.
This month, the group reached it's halfway mark, and is on track to complete installation of its 14 book-sharing boxes in Corsicana and all the county's outlying cities.
The group stocks each book sharing box with a variety of books for children to borrow and return and encourages the donation of additional children's books.
“We are really excited to have a library in the Mildred area and to partner with the Eagle's Nest,” stated Rachel Gillespie, Growing Together Program Director.
“We are so appreciative of all of our childcare centers and the excellent care they take of our young children and we are excited that they are also investing in children's learning by providing this library. We can't wait to see how the community uses this library,” she stated.
“Our mission at The Eagle's Nest Play to Learn Center is to provide a quality early childhood program that offers developmentally age appropriate opportunities for young children,” Tamez stated. “We're laying the groundwork for kindergarten and promoting child development in a nature-based program for children ages 3 to 5 years old.”
The Eagle's Nest Play to Learn Center is located at 5955 S US Hwy 287 in Mildred.
