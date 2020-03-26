Local nonprofit agencies are continuing to serve their clients under extraordinary circumstances. In Corsicana Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services helps stabilize families going through a crisis, teaches parenting skills and promotes self-sufficiency.
“We are following all available precautions from the CDC to prevent unnecessary risks,” stated David Thompson, president and CEO of PCHAS.
The agency’s programs are designed to meet in the family home and assist the family through a crisis. Now counselors ask about the health of a family while setting up a visit and, when possible, schedule phone conferences instead of face-to-face meetings.
The Child & Family program is for families with children up to age 19 while Growing Together focuses on children age five and younger.
“The kids in our care live with a lot of stress already,” Thompson stated, “so we’re monitoring their physical and mental health even more than usual.”
The financial impact of social distancing remains to be seen. PCHAS operates in multiple cities and has already canceled three fundraising events.
“Normally those luncheons raise more than $300,000 and they’re critical to funding our services,” Thompson stated. “We’ll need to look at other options as this situation unfolds.”
In addition to counseling families in crisis and supporting teens who are leaving foster care, PCHAS manages foster care and adoption cases in cities across Texas. More information is available at 800-888-1904 and www.pchas.org.
