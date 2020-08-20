Community National Bank & Trust will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 321 N. 15th St. in Corsicana.
Two Carter BloodCare buses will be provided to practice social distancing and lessen wait times and complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Tests to all donors.
Schedule your appointment online at https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1093
Donors will receive a special thank-you from Blue Bell Ice Cream.
For more information on antibody testing and updated safety protocols, visit CarterBloodCare.org.
St. Luke United Methodist Church’s blood drive will be from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 in the Fellowship Hall, located at 2308 Bowie Dr. in Corsicana.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “corsicana,” or call 1-800-RedCross. Donors will need a photo ID or Red Cross Donor Card. Save time by using RapidPass to complete your pre-donation questionnaire online before your appointment. For more details, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.
All donors must wear a mask or face covering during donation. All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email as a thank you.
McDonald’s will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 1934 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Corsicana.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to help manage the flow and avoid crowding. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, and donors will check in upon arrival to be directed to a designated waiting area until space is available.
To reduce wait time and contact at your appointment, the medical questionnaire can be completed in advance, the day of your donation, through the Carter BloodCare app or by online access at qs.carterbloodcare.org. Donors will see a Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot when they arrive at McDonald’s for the blood drive.
