Many folks find themselves asking the same question lately, “Why is this happening?”
It may come as a surprise, but struggle is nothing new to the human race. Humans have been facing trials and tribulations since before they could record it in the history books. We adapt and overcome. We persevere.
And for as long as we have faced obstacles, we have overcome them as a whole. From global relief efforts to small town charities, the human population continues to try and help each other in any way they can.
On a smaller scale, individuals everywhere are committing their lives to helping others and making the world a better place. Corsicana residents John and Victoria Ellington are one such example of people who are willing to go the extra mile for change.
The couple couldn’t have their hands more full while running a full-time ministry in addition to raising their two-year-old, Caroline, and four-month-old, Marshall.
Whether they’re changing diapers or organizing a Christmas charity event, the Ellingtons always have something going on.
Through Living Discipleship Ministries, of which John is the pastor, the two have reached thousands of hearts and helped feed and assist hundreds of families in Navarro and surrounding counties.
As they will openly admit, it can be overwhelming at times. The desire to help as many souls as possible has driven the couple to create and participate in several charities and projects including their own Food Ministry, an up-and-coming podcast, Living Discipleship Ministries, and their latest endeavor, Blessing Bags for the Homeless.
Through community collections and donations, Blessing Bags are filled with everything from socks, basic toiletries and blankets to playing cards.
So far the couple has distributed these in Navarro and Ellis County to the homeless, those in need and to local businesses to give out to the homeless as well. Almost 100 Blessing Bags were also delivered to Dallas County to be handed out and they are still taking in items to keep on hand for anyone who might need them.
Victoria and John themselves have now stuffed hundreds of bags out of their house. Their daughter, Caroline, even joins in on her parent’s giving spirit to help stuff the donation bags from time to time.
It truly is a family affair. The whole family has been known to pile up in the van every weekend to distribute food on Saturday and then hold ministry at the community center on Sunday.
There is no doubt that most of the Ellington’s time is devoted to their community.
“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s an all week affair,” Victoria said.
Between collecting, stuffing and distributing donations. There’s never a dull or slow moment.
And there is no telling how the couple might be serving the community next. Whether it’s delivering dog food to a home in need or paying off a single mother’s car payment.
The two are no strangers to the hard work and commitment that goes in to ministry and charity.
But it’s the look on a child’s face when she’s handed a box of strawberries at the weekly food run. The tears from her mother’s eyes in a moment of pure blessing and gratitude. That’s what makes it all worth it.
“It’s amazing how far and wide this has reached,” said Victoria.
The Living Discipleship Ministries hosts their services 11 a.m. every Sunday at the Chatfield-Tupeo Community Center located on 4808 FM 1603, Chatfield. Sermons are also posted online to the Living Discipleship Ministries Facebook page.
The Food Ministry is open to anyone in the area needing help and is hosted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Saturday at the Old Rice Elementary School Cafeteria in Rice.
The Ellingtons can be reached on the Living Discipleship Ministries Facebook and Instagram page.
Any and all donations are accepted and requests for assistance can be made through social media as well.
“It's been quite a journey. But we are so honored to get to be the hands and feet of Christ. And in everything we do, we just want to give all the glory to God,” John said.
To learn more about John’s journey to ministry, read his book A Call to Service on Amazon.com.
