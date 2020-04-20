While COVID-19 related fatalities have remained low in Navarro County, local funeral homes have made changes to how they conduct business to comply with shelter in place and social distancing guidelines.
Funeral directors William “Billy” G. Roughton II of Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home, and Ron Smith of Corley Funeral Home shared their recent experiences.
The funeral home industry has not been as affected as other businesses as hours remain normal, however, Griffin-Roughton has reduced staff capacity in the office, requiring employees to work in smaller groups in rotating shifts.
While pick-up practices for the deceased have not changed, more precautions are used due to potential health risks. Funeral homes are still providing first response and removal from the place of death, and Navarro Regional Hospital currently has procedures in place for a patient that is COVID-19 positive or presumptive, as do the local nursing facilities.
“Our funeral home staff is now asking more questions of hospital staff, nurses, and law enforcement when we are called to a facility or location,” Roughton said. “We ask if the individual has had symptoms, is presumptive or has been confirmed to have the virus. Depending on the answer is how we react with the safety precautions.”
Family viewings for embalmed relatives who died from the virus still fall under the Center for Disease Control and Preventions guidelines. While procedures for embalming a body with a contagious or infectious condition remain the same, there are instructions provided to funeral homes for performing an embalming of a positive case.
Bodies are not being stored at alternative locations at this time, remaining in care of the funeral homes, unless ordered otherwise by a medical examiner. Outside of extra precautions, cremation procedures remain the same.
Because of the contact-based nature of COVID-19, cleanliness and sanitation during this time remains a top priority.
“We were prepared for such an event as the COVID-19 pandemic as specified by the practice of universal precautions such as gloves, masks, and protective gowns,” Smith said. “We are also cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing equipment and vehicles.”
“We have been on a consistent mission to wipe down door knobs, counter tops and surfaces with disinfectants and Lysol, as well as, having hand sanitizer available,” Roughton said. “Over the past several weeks we have seen a larger number of people who come to a viewing or just to conduct business wearing masks and gloves.”
Funeral arrangement plans and services have changed for all parties with noted decreases in drop-in visits. When making arrangements, there are signs reminding visitors of capacity limitations.
“When it comes to making funeral arrangements we limit the number to three family members due to the size of the room and we have also done a lot of arrangements by email and conference calls,” Roughton said. “We also just did some updating to the funeral home which now allows us to help individuals in an open area and not in a closed in office space.”
“We encourage as few people as possible to come and meet when making arrangements,” Smith said of Corley's practices.
Visitations and funeral services have experienced the most change, and social distancing and crowd capacity guidelines of 10 or less have been enforced. Griffin-Roughton is allowing for longer viewings to compensate for the smaller crowd limitations. Corley hosts come and go visitation during the day when people can come by the funeral home and sign the register book and pay their respects.
Graveside services are still available, with added limitations. Corley allows services in their chapel with 10 people or fewer in attendance, but offers the capability to livestream a service in their chapel for extended family and friends.
Griffin-Roughton has similar practices for graveside visitations.
“We have also encouraged graveside services at the cemetery with immediate family only at the service without the use of pallbearers to minimize the contact with cemetery personnel and contractors,” Roughton said.
