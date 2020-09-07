McDonald’s will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 1934 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Corsicana.
Local McDonald’s owner/operators and Carter BloodCare are partnering to host over 50 blood drives at McDonald’s locations throughout North Texas this September. All donors who give blood during the month of September will receive a voucher for one free medium lunch or dinner Combo Meal redeemable at McDonald’s restaurants in Greater Dallas-Fort Worth, Tyler and Waco. The partnership comes at a crucial time for the community blood supply as the work-from-home lifestyle continues.
“Blood drive sponsors are harder to find since their businesses, schools or houses of worship are social distancing or not allowing visitors inside,” said Dr. Merlyn Sayers, president and CEO of Carter BloodCare. “More than 500 blood drives have canceled since March, or postponed indefinitely. It is important that blood collections mirror the diversity of patients that visit area hospitals. Blood drives provide that support because they can take place most anywhere.”
A majority of Carter BloodCare’s first-time blood donors come from blood drives, hosted by sponsors, rather than visits to the donation center locations. On average, 600 to 800 patients rely on trusted blood transfusions daily, and hospitals rely on blood donors to provide the blood. Each blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives. Carter BloodCare is also offering COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations, for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s website.
“Blood is essential to our local hospitals and their patients, and it’s important for us to come together as a community to help fulfill this need,” said Chuck O’Reilly, local McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the McDonald’s of North Texas owner/operator co-operative. “We’re partnering with Carter BloodCare to transform McDonald’s parking lots into blood donation centers to make it easier than ever to donate. As a thank you, we’re also treating donors to a McDonald’s Combo Meal on us.”
The partnership will kick off at the Globe Life Field in Arlington with the Texas Rangers from Sept. 1 through 3 and will continue throughout the month, including dozens of blood drives in McDonald’s parking lots throughout North Texas. For a full list of September blood drive locations and dates, please visit www.carterbloodcare.org/summer-blood-drives/.
"All of us at Carter BloodCare are indebted to the McDonald’s Owner/Operators of North Texas for their unstinting support of our community blood program,” Dr. Sayers said. “The recognition that your famous brand the golden arches brings to our blood drives is immeasurably valuable."
Appointments are strongly encouraged to help manage the flow and avoid crowding. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, and donors will check in upon arrival to be directed to a designated waiting area until space is available.
To reduce wait time and contact at your appointment, the medical questionnaire can be completed in advance, the day of your donation, through the Carter BloodCare app or by online access at qs.carterbloodcare.org. Donors will see a Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot when they arrive at McDonald’s for the blood drive.
The safety of blood donors and Carter BloodCare staff members is top priority. All blood drive setups will comply with Food and Drug Administration social distancing, sanitation and pre-screening procedures to provide a safe donation experience for donors and staff. Face coverings will be required and must be worn by donors and staff at all times.
In addition to these procedures, Carter BloodCare’s routine health screening includes asking if a donor is feeling well and healthy. If you have any symptoms of illness, including cold or flu, you should not give blood. Blood donors are also routinely screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin.
Since the pandemic began, McDonald’s restaurants have increased safety precautions for crew and customers, including requiring temperature checks for all crew members prior to each shift, contactless payment, sanitizing restrooms and high-touch areas such as door handles and counters every 30 minutes, and requiring face coverings and gloves for all service employees.
About McDonald’s of North Texas: McDonald’s of North Texas is a co-operative of local business owners who own and operate more than 350 McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. McDonald’s of North Texas restaurants employ more than 17,500 people in the Greater Dallas, Fort Worth and Tyler community.
About Carter BloodCare: Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 300,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. The program is accredited by the AABB, including a laboratory with accreditation for molecular testing of red cell antigens. It is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is a member of America’s Blood Centers. For more information, visit www.carterbloodcare.org.
