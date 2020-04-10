With the COVID-19 pandemic altering how we celebrate Easter for 2020, several restaurants are working to keep the holiday spirit alive by providing catering and delivery for family style meals.
Below is a list of several local restaurants offering specialty meals for Easter:
Across the Street Bistro
903-218-2118
Website: http://www.andreasbistro.com/
Facebook:www.facebook.com/AcrossthestreetbistrobyAndreas
Easter Sunday Take-out menu: www.facebook.com/events/257626765403667
Orders need to be in by Saturday at noon.
Across the Street Diner
903-874-9111
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AcrossTheStreetDiner
Affordable Affairs Catering
903-872-3330
To-go menu: Easter meal menu https://files.constantcontact.com/61c5bfb1101/457392d8-2fca-476b-b622-6c19ad2af4a5.pdf
Diners are encouraged to place an order for an Easter meal before Friday at noon or order for the week.
Angelita Vineyard & Winery
903-875-0036
Website: www.angelitavineyard.com
Have some wine delivered for your Easter meal or to your family & friends.
• 15% discount on all wine to Chamber members.
• 10% discount on all curbside pick up and deliveries of wine.
• Free delivery for all purchases over $100. We are delivering as far north as Dallas.
• $12 flat rate shipping anywhere in Texas of 2, 3, 6 and 12 bottle paks.
Collin Street Bakery & Cafe
903-874-7477
Website: cafe.collinstreet.com
To-go menu: https://files.constantcontact.com/61c5bfb1101/348e43fa-16f5-4353-9d15-1e73455879d1.pdf
Quarantine Kit Meal menu: https://files.constantcontact.com/61c5bfb1101/8f5ae561-cd3d-442b-8fad-f11aede8f05a.pdf
Order a To-go meal or pick up a quarantine kit for later in the week.
Corsicana Country Club
903-874-8288
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CorsicanaCC
To-go menu (serves up to a family of four): https://files.constantcontact.com/61c5bfb1101/9f2ef588-bb02-41bd-a661-9f90f0536d12.pdf
Prospective diners are not required to be a current club member to try a meal prepared by Chef Juan.
Guests can order during the week or for an Easter meal.
Dickey's BBQ
903-875-4992
Catering Menu: https://files.constantcontact.com/61c5bfb1101/a4d4eec3-9560-4e41-b7e7-432ff104f7a6.pdf
Everyday Specials https://files.constantcontact.com/61c5bfb1101/3c8ea000-ac8c-4009-8eed-3c8aaaf92149.pdf
Guests are encouraged to place their Easter order from the catering menu. Kids eat free.
Ms. Arlene's Kountry Kitchen
903-851-1171
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Arlenes-Kountry-Kitchen-1751665251524768
Ms. Arlene's Kountry Kitchen is offering several specials for the Easter weekend and during the shelter in place where customers can call to create a customized Family Meal without having to do the cooking.
For an additional $5.50, meals can be purchased and delivered to a front line worker of your choice any day during the shelter in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.