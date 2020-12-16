The Corsicana Animal Shelter's Pet Angel Tree has gone virtual this year and the adorable pets and their wish lists are featured on the Humane Society of Navarro County's Facebook page.
The shelter's staff said the cats and dogs have been the best boys and girls and are hoping Santa will bring them lots of goodies this holiday season.
If you would like to help, simply shop one or more of the items on their wish list and drop them off at the Corsicana Animal Shelter, 617 S. 12th St.
Every donation, dollar or share is greatly appreciated. Just like us humans, 2020 has been difficult on our furry friends, too.
These sweet adoptable pets, and those that will come after them, will be truly grateful for any gift you wish to give.
The Humane Society of Navarro County’s 2021 Calendars are available now for only $5, with all proceeds benefiting its spay/neuter program. A “purr-fect” gift for animal lovers, the calendar features winning portraits of local pets from the organization’s Facebook contest.
Calendars may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Humane Society’s office, connected to Today Homes off Seventh Avenue in Corsicana, or can be shipped for an additional $6.
For directions or more information, call 903-875-1060, or email thehsnc@gmail.com.
The organization is very thankful to GreenWorx Printing for donating the materials and printing the calendar.
The Humane Society’s 2021 Membership Drive is currently underway.
Due to the pandemic, the organization hasn’t been able to fundraise as usual, however, demand for low cost spay and neuter has never been greater.
Your generosity is needed to help the organization continue its mission of reducing the stray pet population through education and sterilization. The organization is solely funded by donations and receives no government funding.
To learn more about becoming a member, please visit www.thehsnc.org/.
In addition to its spay/neuter program, HSNC gives a limited supply of dog and cat food to county residents in need from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until supplies run out, on the first Friday of each month at its office in Corsicana.
Due to the holiday, the giveaway scheduled for Friday, Jan. 1 will be moved to Friday, Jan. 8.
Those receiving food must have their pets spayed or neutered, or be willing to fill out an application to have it done.
Volunteers are always needed to help with food distribution. HSNC appreciates donations of pet food or treats and will accept open bags of food, as well.
To volunteer, or for more information, call 903-875-1060.
