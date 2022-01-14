The Navarro County Branch of the NAACP has postponed its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The event was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17
Past events have included a rally, march and youth oratory contest, where students recite Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
“We will announce a rescheduled date the in near future,” Elmeree Burrell said. “Stay safe, practice social distancing and stay healthy!”
