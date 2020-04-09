To raise public awareness of COVID-19 precautions, nurse Andrea Spence placed a surgical mask on the bronze statue of Dr. Kent Rogers, Medical Director Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department Monday in downtown Corsicana.
Spence, who has worked internal medicine at Dr. Rogers' office for 14 years, said the idea occurred to her while driving past the statue.
“My hopes are that it does bring attention to the fact that this is serious and we need to follow the instructions set out for us and even though it’s not something we are used to doing that we can and should get used to it,” Spence said. “Sometimes people need to see things like this for it to click.”
The mask immediately drew attention from passers by.
“It gained a lot of attention in the short time I was there,” Spence said. “People were stopped at the light watching me and taking pictures, and a man came out of the building next door to tell me that was the funniest thing he had ever seen, and asked if I would be showing it to Dr. Rogers.”
Although the mask has since been removed, photos of the statue with the mask addition have been reposted several times on social media.
Spence said Rogers' office has been wearing masks since last week, per his recommendation.
Rogers, who serves as Navarro County's health authority, regularly attends public health meetings for COVID-19 preparedness, while still seeing patients remotely and intermittently throughout the day.
“I listen to him on calls throughout the day and he is so passionate about public safety,” Spence said.
