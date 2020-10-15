Meals on Wheels North Central Texas invites you to celebrate seniors at the first Give Love a Shot Shindig from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at RTSS Gun Range located in Purdon.
The title sponsor, Brinson Auto Group and several local nonprofit organizations including the 100 Club of Navarro County, Women Behind Corsicana Fire and Rescue and Pursley VFD will be in attendance with Meals on Wheels to showcase the outreach in the community and provide the opportunity for Navarro County residents to learn how they can give back to these essential organizations. This event will consist of several outdoors activities including the gun and archery ranges, axe throwing, corn hole and various yard games.
If you prefer to relax, just sit back and enjoy live entertainment with the band, Dadgum.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, many organizations have been pulled into uncharted waters and swiftly stepped up to serve the residents of Navarro County in this time of need. During COVID-19, Meals on Wheels saw the number of seniors struggling with depression, isolation and hunger nearly doubled.
The increased number of homebound residents in need required more than just a nutritious meal but socialization, safety checks and connections to other services. Put on your best plaid and enjoy a great day outdoors, learn more about essential local nonprofits, and give back to the community by helping your homebound, senior neighbors. Sponsorships are still available. For more information contact Colleen Cox by email at colleen@mownct.org or call Meals on Wheels at 888-869-6325.
About Meals on Wheels North Central Texas: Each weekday, Meals on Wheels caring volunteers deliver a safety check and noon-time meal with a smiling face that nourishes the spirit who are homebound elderly and disabled persons.
