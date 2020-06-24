Dear Citizens:
Navarro County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks. As of this writing, June 23, there are 156 confirmed positive cases, 63 active, with 14 probable cases, four deaths and five hospitalizations. This is a 350% increase in active cases since May 23.
Therefore, I would like to ask everyone to double the effort to stem the rise of COVID-19 cases. Each one of you has the power to limit the spread by taking personal responsibility, which includes frequent and effective hand washing, social distancing and wearing a face covering where appropriate.
With everyone taking these proactive steps, the spread can be slowed and avoid further infections. I would also like to encourage every business owner to use discretion and put control measures in place that strongly encourage patrons and employees to wear face coverings if a six-foot distance between one another cannot be maintained. A clever sign may read: No shoes, No shirt, No mask, No service.
At this time, we are trusting the public to take personal responsibility and help contain and stop the virus. The City will continue to monitor the case counts and will reevaluate these mitigation efforts in a few days.
We need your help to get the city past this pandemic. Only through your actions will we be able to get back to a sense of normalcy and safeguard the health of your family and fellow citizens. Your continued patience and diligence in these stressful times is necessary to slow the community spread of a deadly disease.
For further details for the City of Corsicana contact www.cityofcorsicana.com. Also for a full list of state guidelines, openings, and relevant dates, visit https://open.texas.gov.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow Mayor
