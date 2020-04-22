Dear Citizens:
With the recent announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott, the City of Corsicana will modify restrictions on the Declaration of a Local State of Disaster issued on April 13.
Beginning Friday, April 24 at 12:01 a.m., retail business establishments can operate on a “Retail To Go” platform. This means that transactions can occur with point of sale and merchandise delivery using curbside pick-up, home delivery, or delivery by mail in strict compliance with the terms required by the Texas Department of State Health Services. DSHS requirements may be found at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus. The attached document provides guidance for Employers, Employees, and Customers of Reopened Retail Services:
Stores may not be open to the public. Businesses are encouraged to utilize online and electronic payment methods and avoid any face-to-face interactions with customers. Methods of delivery or pick-up should be instituted to limit contact with the customer. If contact with the customer is unavoidable, then masks should be worn by both individuals and hand-washing and appropriate decontamination efforts should follow.
It is prudent for everyone to take personal responsibility and take the appropriate precautions to sufficiently protect yourself and others. Citizens should limit personal contact and use personal protective equipment, such as masks, as much as possible.
Businesses that may operate on a “Retail To Go” platform include:
• Florists
• General Retail
• Cottage Industry Businesses
• Furniture Stores
• Realtors may begin showing properties with proper sanitary precautions
• Car washes and detail shops
• Dog Groomers
• Salvage Businesses
There is no change in the restrictions, as outlined in the City of Corsicana Declaration issued on April 13 for the following:
• Church Services
• Funeral Services
• Beauty Salons, Barbershops, Nail Salons, and Massage businesses
• Restaurants and Bars
• Gyms
• Movie Theaters
If you have questions about your business, please call 903-654-4803, 903-654-4956, or 903-654-4900.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow Mayor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.