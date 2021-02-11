Dear Residents:
As we come to terms with our current COVID-19 reality, we have all found new ways of getting things done.
If you haven’t been to the Corsicana Public Library lately, I would like to update you on some of the new things they have done and are doing to make the library accessible and safe for our community.
The library closed on March 13, due to COVID-19. Like many, they thought this was going to be a short-lived event and quickly got to work on a few projects. The library has since been reconfigured, cleaned, and its collection updated. The building reopened on June 8, and the results are wonderful. Be sure to check out the new reading area with soft seating, next to the rock wall; a key architectural feature of this beautiful building.
The library staff has created solutions to help us use the library while being as safe as possible. Among them:
● Masks are mandatory.
● Sanitizing and isolating returned materials: Each returned item is cleaned with
disinfectant and isolated for 24 hours.
● Frequent surface cleaning: Frequently touched surfaces are disinfected throughout the
day.
● Curbside Pick-Up: Go online or call the library to request books and other items. The
staff will check them out to your account and arrange a pick-up time.
● Story Time To-Go Kit: Each week you can stop by the library and pick up a kit that includes craft supplies, activity pages and a song sheet. The bags are displayed along with books that match the theme of the week; everything you need to have a Story Time at home.
● Virtual Story Time: Marianne Wilson will share one of her favorite stories of the week on Facebook Live at Corsicana Public Library on Facebook.
● Art-to-Go: Each month a new craft kit for adults is available; directions and most supplies included, while supplies last.
● Friends of the Library book sale: Since large gatherings are not possible, the library has set up an on-going book sale in its lobby. Books are added daily, so visit often.
● Improved wireless access: Grants from E-Rate/Connecting Texas, and support from a local donor have provided the library with a strong wireless signal; perfect for virtual learners in our community.
● Mobile printing: You can now use the new mobile printing app to print from any wireless device, or from home.
● Fine Forgiveness Event: If you have late items, or late fees that are preventing you from visiting the library, we are forgiving these fines from March 1 to June 1, 2021. Conditions apply.
Don’t forget to check out the library’s newest selection of books, DVDs and audiobooks, say hello to the staff, and visit the wonderful people in the Genealogy Department.
While the library staff can’t wait to get back to business as usual, they are busy getting things done in a manner that is safe for our community.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow, Mayor
City of Corsicana
