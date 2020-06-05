Dear Citizens:
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third phase of the State of Texas’ plan to safely open the economy while containing the spread of COVID-19 with his Executive Order GA-26. Under this order, all businesses in Texas are allowed to operate at up to 50% capacity, with very limited exceptions.
Businesses that previously have been able to operate at 100% capacity may continue to do so, and most outdoor areas are not subject to capacity limits. All businesses and customers should continue to follow minimum standard health protocols laid out by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Effective June 3:
• All businesses currently operating at 25% capacity can expand their occupancy to 50% with certain exceptions.
• Bars and similar establishments may increase their capacity to 50% as long as patrons are seated.
• Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with less than 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 may open at 50% capacity.
• Restaurants may expand their maximum table size from 6 to 10 persons.
Effective June 12:
• Restaurants may expand their occupancy levels to 75%.
• Counties with 10 or less active COVID-19 cases may expand their occupancy limits to 75%.
Counties that fit this category but have not previously filed an attestation with DSHS will need to do so.
For further details and a full list of guidelines, openings, and relevant dates, visit https://open.texas.gov.
On Monday June 8, 2020, the Government Center will open the north end of the building to accept walk-in utility payments and to process building permits. The south side of the building will be open for Municipal Court business. All other departments may be contacted at 903-654- 4800 if additional attention is needed.
The Police Department lobby will be open for citizens that need records. The Senior Activity Center will open with limited capacity. Pioneer Village will open to groups less than 10. Pools and spray parks are scheduled to open June 13 with 25% capacity limitations.The Corsicana Public Library will open with new hours of operation and 25% capacity limitations. Please call 903-654-4810 to confirm hours of operation. Curbside service will continue through the month of June.
The City has made the decision to conduct the first Council meeting in June by teleconference based on the interpretation of Executive Orders issued by the Governor and following CDC and Presidential Guidelines recommending gatherings not to exceed 10. As always, the meetings are live streamed and are accessible by teleconference. Decisions about future meetings will be made considering the number of confirmed cases in Navarro County.
Once again, I would remind you that COVID-19 has not left the community. It is here and it is a very serious threat. Citizens are encouraged to continue to use good judgment and practice social distancing.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow Mayor
