Dear Residents: The COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious threat affecting our communities and livelihoods. While local vaccinations are increasingly improving our ability to combat the virus, we are still not at a point to relax our efforts.
In October of 2020, Gov. Greg Abbott renewed previous disaster declarations for all Texas counties by issuing Executive Order No. GA-32. This order relates to the continued response in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and keeping Texas residents safe through consistently following good hygiene and social- distancing practices established by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
These measures are a response to COVID-19's threat to public health, and act as a deterrent to avoid the need for more extreme preventative actions.
Executive Order No. GA-32 states that people shall not be in groups larger than 10 and shall maintain six feet of social distancing. Additionally, due to high hospitalization rates in our area, businesses may only operate up to 50% occupancy or operating limit.
People over the age of 65 are strongly encouraged to stay at home as much as possible; to maintain appropriate distance from any member of the household who has been out of the residence in the previous 14 days; and, if leaving the home, implement social distancing and to practice good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and sanitation.
Outdoor gatherings in excess of 10 people are prohibited, unless approved by the Mayor, or the County Judge if in the unincorporated areas of the County. No gatherings over 10 people will be approved for the month of February. This situation will be updated monthly.
Exceptions are made for venues such as religious services, local government operations, youth camps, recreational sports, schools, entertainment venues that facilitate appropriate social distancing, and establishment services, like barber shops and nail salons, that operate with at least six feet of social distancing between workstations.
While the restrictions can feel fatiguing at times, it is vital to consistently maintain these health and safety practices to get this virus under control in our community. We need everyone to do their part and continue to wear a face covering, support social distancing, limit the size of gatherings, and let the vaccine do its work.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow, Mayor City of Corsicana
H.M. Davenport Jr., Navarro County Judge
