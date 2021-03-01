Dear Residents: I am pleased to announce the COVID-19 vaccination effort continues at the I.O.O.F. Event Center. The vaccination distribution effort was briefly postponed last week until general weather conditions improved.
The supply of the COVID-19 vaccine remains limited. Currently, only individuals in group 1A and 1B are eligible to receive the vaccine. This group includes health care workers, other essential workers and people more likely to develop severe disease, like older adults and those with underlying health conditions. As more vaccine is made available additional groupings will be added.
Currently, over 12,000 people registered through the Navarro County vaccination portal to receive the vaccine. To date, over 6,000 shots have been administered.
To register for the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department’s vaccination portal, visit https://navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q - Or call 903-875-3977 (English) or 903-875-3978 (Spanish) to sign up for vaccine registration.
Although the number of active cases are lowering, I urge residents to continue taking the necessary health and safety measures to keep numbers low, and follow the guidelines set forth by Governor Abbott and the CDC.
Our community can reduce the spread of this disease as long as everyone continues to work together.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow, Mayor
City of Corsicana
