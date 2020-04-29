Dear Citizens:
On Monday, April 27, the Corsicana City Council met and voted to allow the Shelter in Place Declaration set forth on April 8, 2020, to expire at midnight on April 27, 2020. The order basically required all citizens to shelter in place except for essential workers. The Council believes that this is in the best interest of the citizens of Corsicana.
As of April 28, 2020, the citizens of Corsicana will now follow Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders. Governor Abbott is going to allow his Executive Orders to expire on April 30, 2020. The order also requires all citizens to stay home except for essential workers.
Effective at 12 a.m. May 1, the City of Corsicana will follow the current Governor’s Executive Order GA-18 and The Governor’s Report to Open Texas.
This is Phase I of the Governor’s plan to implement guidelines to safely open businesses. This order will allow all retailers, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls to open with a 25% occupancy limit. Childcare may resume without limitations. It will also allow medical businesses to resume operation. All other businesses such as barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, gyms, and bars must remain closed.
If Phase I is successful and there is not a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, then Phase II of the Governor’s plan will begin on May 18, 2020.
For more information, please visit the following links:
https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/EO-GA-18_expanded_reopening_of_services_COVID-19.pdf
https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/organization/opentexas/OpenTexas-Report.pdf
This does not mean the danger is over. Please continue to avoid crowds, use masks, and practice social distancing. If you have any questions, please call 903-654-4803 or 903-654 4856.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow Mayor
