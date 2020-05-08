Dear Citizens:
With the recent announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott, the State of Texas will modify restrictions under the current COVID-19 Disaster Declaration. Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 8, hair salons, barber shops and nail salons may open, but are not required to open. Guidelines to be followed are:
• One customer per stylist. Appointment system only is recommended. If allowing walk-ins, customers are allowed to wait inside only if they are keeping six feet of separation. Six feet of separation between stations. Wearing face masks is strongly recommended.
The Governor also clarified social distancing:
• Funerals, memorials, burials, and weddings should be treated the same as church-type gatherings with regard to limited seating arrangements. At-risk populations are strongly encouraged to participate remotely.
• Park-like settings such as beaches, lakes, and rivers (including river-rafting) should follow the same guidelines as required for parks regarding social distancing.
• The 25% seating capacity limitation applicable to restaurants applies only to indoor seating, not outdoor seating. However, outdoor seating must comply with distancing standards.
The Governor announced that gyms and exercise facilities may open beginning on May 18. The
Governor stated at his press conference that the following applies:
• Gyms may not operate at more than 25% capacity (this doesn’t include outside activity). Showers and locker rooms must remain closed. Equipment must be disinfected after each use. Customers must wear gloves that cover fingers.
• Must maintain six foot social distancing inside the gym. If a customer brings equipment, like a yoga mat, the equipment must be disinfected before and after use.
It is prudent for each of us to take personal responsibility and take the appropriate precautions to sufficiently protect yourself and others. Citizens should limit personal contact and use personal protective equipment, such as masks, as much as possible.
The City offices will continue to serve the citizens by telephone and drive-through window. The Library will begin to offer curbside service beginning Monday, May 11. If you have questions, please contact 903-654-4803.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow Mayor
On the net:
For more information and guidance for Employers, Employee, and Customers of Reopened Businesses please visit following links:
https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/EO-GA-18_expanded_reopening_of_services_COVID-19.pdf https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/organization/opentexas/OpenTexas-Report.pdf
