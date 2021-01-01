Dear Residents: 2020 has been an unusual and challenging year for everyone involved, but as I look forward to 2021, there is much for which to be grateful.
Throughout its history, Corsicana businesses, schools, churches, and public services have always found ways to pivot and respond to various challenges. This year was no different. It is amazing to see what our community has been able to accomplish in spite of the pandemic.
The City of Corsicana was able to continue to provide public services throughout the pandemic. The City Council and other boards began fully interactive online meetings, the Library added curbside service, and first responders took new precautions to preserve the public’s health and safety. Everyone pulled together, even when short staffed, to provide the public services you expect and rely on every day.
Corsicana's future is looking better than ever. Among the many things to look forward to in 2021, several local businesses will be celebrating milestones, including:
• 125 years of Collin Street Bakery
• 125 years of Salvation Army of Corsicana
• 100 years of The Palace Theatre
• 80 years of Old Mexican Inn
• 75 years of Navarro College
• 50 years of the Warehouse Living Arts Center
There will be several additional announcements regarding the progress and development of Corsicana, which I will be sharing in the future. With a COVID-19 vaccine now being made more readily available around the country, I look forward to the great things that will happen in Corsicana.
Happy New Year,
Don Denbow, Mayor City of Corsicana
