Dear Citizens:
On Monday, May 18, 2020, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Phase II to reopen Texas. This letter serves as guidance on the businesses and activities that may reopen with associated dates and requirements.
Beginning Monday, the following openings are allowed:
• Gyms may reopen.
• Businesses in office buildings may reopen with the greater of 10 employees or 25% of
the workforce.
• Child Care Services may reopen. (Please see the extensive list of enhanced cleaning and
disinfecting measures.)
• Massage and other personal care and beauty services.
• Youth club meetings (Boy/Girl Scout, FFA, etc.) – No more than 10 individuals with
social distancing guidelines in force.
• Non-CISA manufacturing at 25% capacity.
On May 22, 2020, the following will become effective:
• Many businesses that are listed on gov.tx.gov/opentexas may open.
• Restaurants may open to 50% capacity (not including outdoor seating) as long as social
distancing is maintained.
• Bars and Breweries may open to 25% of capacity (not including outdoor seating) as long
as social distancing is maintained.
• Drive-In Concerts and Bowling Alleys and Skating Rinks may reopen at 25% capacity.
• Rodeo and Equestrian Events at 25% capacity.
On May 31, 2020, the following will be allowed to resume:
• Youth Sports Practices - No spectators other than one parent or guardian per participant (June 15 expected date for holding games with or without spectators).
• Scout Camps – Day/Overnight Youth Camps
• Vacation Bible Schools
• 4-H camps
• Professional Sports to include: Golf, Race Cars, Baseball, Football
On June 1, 2020, Summer School can reconvene.
To obtain more information and a complete listing of businesses that may reopen please visit gov.tx.gov/opentexas. This website also lists the Minimum Standard Health Protocols that must be followed to safely conduct operations.
Our first priority is your safety. This information is part of our ongoing effort to provide as much detail as possible regarding the current COVID-19 pandemic. Please contact the Corsicana Government Center at 903-654-4803 for further information.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow Mayor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.