I am deeply saddened by the recent deaths of several well-known citizens from COVID-19. This virus has taken far too many people in the community. The Delta variant appears to be much more contagious and spreads much more quickly than the original COVID-19.
Dr. James K. Hall, Jr. MD recently addressed first responders about COVID-19 and vaccination. His presentation is available for viewing on the City’s website at: www.cityofcorsicana.com/CivicMedia?CID=7
According to Dr. Hall:
“Currently the healthcare system in Texas and in this area is under a very significant strain due to high numbers of admissions to the hospital for COVID infections. Resources are stretched beyond capacity primarily due to the high number of COVID admissions. What I am seeing is the vast majority of these admissions are people who have not had any COVID vaccine. To this date I have not had anyone I have seen in the Intensive Care Unit that has been vaccinated.”
He goes on to say, “I have seen deaths in much younger people this year as opposed to last year. The Delta variant does appear to be causing high mortality in a younger population than the original COVID-19 virus. The bottom line to this - the evidence is very clear that vaccines work to minimize hospital admissions and certainly to significantly reduce ICU admissions and death. To this date, in my clinic, I have not had one person who received any of the vaccines available that had a clinically significant side effect of the vaccine requiring medical care. I strongly encourage anyone who qualifies to seriously consider getting any one of the available COVID vaccines.”
If you have not been vaccinated, vaccines are available, free of charge, at many locations such as Brookshire Pharmacy, P&S Rexall, CVS, HEB Pharmacy, Super-One Pharmacy, and Wal-Mart. If you need additional information, call the Health Department at 903-874-6731.
Please remain vigilant in the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. It is my prayer that there are no other needless deaths from this terrible disease.
