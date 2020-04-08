Dear Citizens:
Last Sunday, the U.S. Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, warned the nation that “this is going to be the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives.” In Texas, a FEMA report on April 5 cited a 49% spike in reported COVID-19 cases in a 72-hour period.
In Navarro County, because we are not in a major city with triple digit statistics, not all citizens are taking this seriously and have become complacent in this battle.
The impact of social distancing cannot be understated. The chain reaction of infection moves the numbers quickly. One person can infect 2.5 people in five days. Each of those people can spread the virus to another 2.5 people. As this spread continues, one person can infect more than 400 people at the end of 30 days without showing any symptoms of the virus. One of the simplest actions everyone can take is to keep the distance of six feet from one another.
We have followed the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott, affirmed by Judge H.M. Davenport, and with the advice of the local health officials. Now, I am proclaiming the continuance of the local state of disaster for public health emergency by extending the state of disaster including the order to shelter in place from April 8 at 11:59 p.m. until April 27, 2020. To review the entire declaration in English and Spanish, please go to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management website at www.navarrocountyoem.org or the City of Corsicana website at www.cityofcorsicana.com.
Like everyone else, I want our lives to return to normal. Until then, this is the “new normal.” Knowing that we are making some progress in the fight against COVID-19 is encouraging; however, we must continue the effort to stop the spread. Please do your part to keep Corsicana safe and well by limiting travel and maintaining a safe distance from others. As always, I am available to hear your comments and concerns at ddenbow@ci.corsicana.tx.us or 903-654-4803.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow Mayor
