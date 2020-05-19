Mildred High School announced Monday that the Mildred Education Foundation has generously purchased a yearbook for each of the high school's 75 graduates. A tentative date of August 3 has been set for a signing party to reunite students, allowing them the opportunity to share memories and messages of encouragement.
More details will be announced as further plans are made. Those seniors who have already paid for their yearbooks will be reimbursed for the cost.
The yearbook will include the graduation ceremony, planned for Friday, June 5, and will be distributed in late July, packed full of all the school year's highlights.
“The Board thought it would be a nice way to help the yearbook, and gift something really meaningful to our Seniors,” said Robin Pritchett, incoming president of the Mildred Education Foundation's board of directors.
With the unexpected challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to the Class of 2020, this yearbook promises to be one to remember.
According to Tara Ayers, yearbook advisor, The Eagle's student staffers have been working extra hard to finish this year's book, covering the activities and accomplishments of Mildred High School's largest graduating class.
“We had to get our deadline pushed back so that we could cover the unique June 5th graduation,” she said.
Despite the interruption to their class schedules and daily lives, Ayers said the 12 students making up the yearbook staff continued working on the project remotely, and in small groups.
Their hard work will soon be revealed in the school's 49th edition, “The Soaring Twenties” which sports a stylish art-deco look, debuts later this summer. The Eagle staff chose the theme to highlight the new decade, soaring into a new era.
The school year was only made more memorable by the uncertainty that accompanied the pandemic, providing a powerful reminder to all students of the need to adjust to and overcome present circumstances.
“Mildred students, as always, faced the challenge with success and resolve to make the best of things,” states the yearbook's introduction. “Proving once again that Eagles are strong enough to soar through tough times with grace and beauty.”
While this yearbook may miss those events cancelled by the pandemic, the staff received help from their community to complete the project.
“We had to cut 16 pages out of the book - all of those end of the year events that we normally cover - and we have relied heavily on community and parent help to gather pictures of canceled events,” Ayers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.