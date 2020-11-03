Sixty talented Mildred High School Art students have joined forces with The Humane Society of Navarro County/Corsicana Animal Shelter and LARA’s House Shelter in Mexia to help raise funds via two online auctions to benefit shelter animals and assist with the cost of spaying/neutering.
Each student painted a portrait of an animal awaiting adoption and the paintings were then donated to their respective shelters.
The Humane Society of Navarro County/Corsicana Animal Shelter launched its online auction Monday, Nov. 2 and will run for two weeks. Bidding begins at $40 and will increase in $5 increments.
LARA’s House has begun its online auction on its Facebook page “LARAS House Shelter.” The individual portraits can be found in the comments section of the post dated Thursday, Oct. 29. Bidding begins at $10 and can be made in the comments section below each portrait and will close at noon on Friday, Nov. 6. Winning bids can be paid in person or through PayPal or Venmo, and portraits can be mailed to the winners.
The students were provided photographs and painted portraits of the animals awaiting their forever homes in hopes of raising $1,000 for this year’s fundraisers. Traditionally, the students would take a field trip to the shelter to take photos and meet the animals in person. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions this year, students were unable to make the trip. Instead, LARA’s House brought a few of the animals to them and picked up the finished portraits.
This is the fourth year students in Tara Ayers' Advanced Art classes have partnered with the Corsicana Animal Shelter and the first year for LARA’s House Shelter.
This has become one of the student’s favorite traditions and at least one student has already made arrangements to adopt the dog she painted and several others are interested in adoption as a result of this project.
For further information on available pets, please visit the Corsicana Animal Shelter at 617 S. 12th St in Corsicana or find them online on petfinder.com. LARAS House Shelter is located at 1517 Hwy. 171 in Mexia or online at larashouseshelter.org.
