The COVID-19 mobile testing center will return to Navarro County Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 30 and Sunday, May 31 at the I.O.O.F. Event Center in Corsicana.
If you have recently been sick or symptomatic with respiratory issues or have been exposed to anyone who is sick, recently been sick with symptoms or diagnosed as a positive COVID-19 case, you can be tested at no charge.
First Responders and Medical personnel are also encouraged to be tested at no charge. Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 as early as 48 hours before the testing days to register. Testing is free to those who register and are approved.
----------------
Estacion para tomas de muestras movil estara llegando a su comunidad 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. sabado 30 de mayo y domingo 31 de mayo a I.O.O.F. Event Center, Corsicana.
Used sera examinado si tiene: Fiebre de mas de 100 F, tos, respiracion dificultosa/corta, fatiga, dolores corporales/dolor muscular o articular, dolor de garganta, dolores de cabeza, nauseas, vomitos, diarrea, congestion nasal, y perdida de sabor y/o olor.
Para registrarse, visite txcovidtest.org, o llame al 512-883-2400. Los pruebas se realizan solo con cita previa.
