A mobile COVID-19 testing site is available to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 at the I.O.O.F. Event Center located at 601 N. 45th St. in Corsicana.
There is no cost to be tested, however, tests will be conducted by appointment only. To pre-register, visit txcovidtest.org, or call 512-883-2400.
The service is offered in conjunction with the Texas Department of State Health Services and cooperating agencies.
You will be screened to see if you have fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste and/or smell.
Estacion para tomas de muestras movil estara llegando a su comunidad 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 5 de Mayo a I.O.O.F. Event Center, Corsicana.
Usted sera examinado si tiene: Fiebre de mas de 100 F, tos, respiracion dificultosa/corta, fatiga, dolores corporales/dolor muscular o articular, dolor de garganta, dolores de cabeza, nauseas, vomitos, diarrea, congestion nasal, y perdida de sabor y/o olor.
Para registrarse, visite txcovidtest.org, o llame al 512-883-2400. Los pruebas se realizan solo con cita previa.
