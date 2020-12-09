Lane Brown Toy Run and Food Drive Dec. 12
The sixth annual Lane Brown Toy Run and Food Drive from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
The event will kick off with a Poker Run at 10 a.m. at the I.O.O.F. Event Center at 601 N. 45th St. in Corsicana. There will be $10 barbecue plates, a bike show, and auction. Purchase the annual T-Shirt for a $10 donation, and bring an unwrapped toy, or 10 non-perishable food items.
For more information, contact Jason Brown at 903-875-1752.
Dawwg Days of Dawson Dec. 12
Dawwg Days of Dawson will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 12 with a Christmas parade, Christmas in the Park and a mini market.
The mini market will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Dawson City Park Pavilion.
Vendors include usBorne Children’s books, Pampered Chef, Mary & Martha Home Décor, Color Sheet nail wraps, Paparazzi Jewelry, Handmade Decorative Signs, Fun and Cute T-shirts, Kelley’s Jewelry, Car Freshies/Home Air, Kool Keychains and Gift Baskets, and various handmade crafts, cards, home décor, unique tumblers, vinyl decals, and resin art.
S'mores, cookies and cocoa will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dawson Park Pavilion.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at Dawson High School and proceed through downtown, ending at Dawson City Park.
After parade, Santa will be at the Pavilion.
Parade applications are available at City Hall, Dawson High School, and on the
DAWWG Days of Dawson Facebook page
Volunteer are needed to make cookies for the event. To volunteer, or for more information, contact Barbara.Adler@cityofdawsontx.com.
Snow hill tubing Dec. 11 and 12 in Ennis
Tube down a giant snow hill in downtown Ennis from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
Enjoy tubing down the hill, searching for elves, sipping hot cocoa and, of course, seeing the beautiful downtown holiday décor. The City of Ennis thanks title sponsor, Ennis Regional Medical Center for making the event possible. Masks and social distancing required.
106.9 FM The Ranch hosts Sidewalk Santa event Dec. 12
106.9 FM The Ranch will host its Sidewalk Santa event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 benefiting Compassion Corsicana Food Pantry, Child Advocates of Navarro County, and The Salvation Army of Corsicana.
The drive through event will provide a safe drop off for new toys, food, and cash to benefit the community.
Sponsors include Chuck's Paint & Body, Hank's Insurance, Jerry's Paint & Body Shop, Kimberly Rumfiel - Keller Williams Realtor, Igloo Foam Insulation, Alignment King, and Gilfillan Paint & Hardware.
Live nativity Dec. 13 – 15 in Corsicana
Second Avenue Missionary Baptist Church will host a free, drive-thru live nativity scene from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 through 15 at 3045 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
Experience what it was like in Bethlehem the night of Jesus Christ's birth, as scene is set with live animals, music, and more. Guests are welcome to drive through as many times as they like.
Christmas Parade Dec. 16
A drive through Christmas Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Navarro College Cook Education Center. Participants will line up at 9:30 a.m.
The parade will drive through Corsicana to all the skilled nursing homes, assisted living communities, medical office and hospital, Friendship Towers, Cambridge Crossing and the Northwest Housing Authority.
To join, RSVP to Holly at 903-654-8754.
Hubbard Garden Club hosts Christmas Decorating Contest
The Hubbard Garden Club is sponsoring a Christmas Yard Lighting Decorating Contest. Judges will drive through Hubbard from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 20 to see all the lights and decorations.
The winners will be announced Dec. 20 for first and second place in two categories - Most Elegant and Most Child Oriented.
To be fair and impartial, judges are from outside of Hubbard. Email your home address to be considered for this contest to hello@discoverhubbardtexas.org
Corsicana Businesses support Toys for Tots
Several Corsicana businesses have joined their mission to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to children.
Applications can be picked up and returned by Dec. 11 at New Century Hospice, 301 Hospital Drive Suite 101 and the Corsicana Housing Authority, 1360 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
Unwrapped toys may be dropped off until Dec. 11 at the Lynda Housley State Farm, Family Foot and Ankle Clinic, Kindred at Home, Brinson Ford, Brinson Dodge, United Rentals, Edward Jones and Collin Street Bakery.
For more information, call Kelly Lovett with New Century Hospice, the Navarro County Toys for a Tots Coordinator, at 903-467-3232.
Salvation Army Angel Trees on display now
The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at Walmart, Beautique & Books at Navarro College, Hometown Pharmacy, VF Outlet, Cook Education Center, Corsicana City Hall, P&S Pharmacy, Frank Kent Chevy, Going Postal, Pack N Mail Corsicana, CiCi’s Buffet Pizza and the Corsicana YMCA. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a who – without this program – may not receive a gift at Christmas.
Gift distribution will take place Dec. 18 at the Angel Tree Warehouse at the corner of Fourth and Commerce Streets during scheduled pick up times.
For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at 903-874-7131 or visit us at 212 E. First Ave. Check out other ways you can give or get involved at salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.