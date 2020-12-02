Ennis hosts Bluebonnet Christmas Market Dec. 3
Get your Christmas shopping done with your favorite Bluebonnet Market Vendors from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 on North Dallas Street for a unique, evening shopping experience. Stroll the beautiful streets of downtown Ennis, enjoy the rooftop lights and shop with market vendors.
Sip, Shop, and Stroll
Enjoy some sips, bites and special deals with Ennis' downtown merchants.
Snowglobe Photos with Santa
A free photo op with Santa will be provided by City Real Estate and Guild Mortgage Company. Located at Minnie McDowal Park, 119 N. Dallas, St. in Ennis.
Corsicana YMCA hosts 28th annual Jingle Bell Jog Dec. 5
Corsicana YMCA is planning its 28th annual Jingle Bell Jog to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
The 5K and 1 mile fun run benefits the Corsicana YMCA.
Sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Corsicana/CorsicanaYMCAJingleBellJog, or in person at the Corsicana YMCA, 400 Oaklawn Drive. Registrants age 18 and under pay a reduced fee of $15. Families can select multi-person pricing and register up to five people for $50.
Each registration includes one race shirt; guaranteed through Dec. 4. Additional shirts will be available to purchase as you register. Race-day registration and packet pick-up available at the race site from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Cash and check accepted.
Awards will be given to the top overall male and female finishers and the top three age-group finishers.
Hubbard’s Magnolias & Mistletoe Christmas Celebration Dec. 5
The City of Hubbard kicks off the Christmas season with its 20th annual Magnolias & Mistletoe Christmas Celebration Saturday, Dec. 5. This year’s theme for businesses decorating their store front windows and for floats in the parade is an easy one, “Magnolias & Mistletoe.”
In these uncertain times related to COVID-19, health and safety precautions are being stressed. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Start this fun-filled day at the Hubbard City Civic Center with the Hubbard FFA’s breakfast burritos. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and this group will also be serving a fajita lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Good food will be offered throughout the day including the Methodist Church’s “Sweet Shop” also at the Civic Center. These organizations will greatly appreciate your support.
Everybody loves a parade! There is still time to get a float ready for the 11 a.m. Christmas parade and anyone with a classic car or classic tractor is invited to join. Car clubs, tractor clubs, horse riding clubs, individuals with horses – everyone is welcome.
Shopping opportunities will abound so plan to make Hubbard your Christmas shopping destination. Its shops and stores will be open and merchants invite you to come in and get acquainted.
The Hubbard City Civic Center located in downtown Hubbard on Magnolia Avenue is a destination must. The Civic Center will be beautifully decorated for the holiday season and will be filled with a variety of vendors. You can do all your Christmas shopping while in Hubbard.
The Civic Center will be the site for the “God’s Kids Star of Wonder,” Christmas Program, the fourth and fifth grade students of Hubbard ISD’s music program, the HISD Golden Wave Band’s Christmas Concert, and will also will feature various entertainment programs throughout the day on Stage in the Cowhead Trail Ballroom.
Santa is making a special visit from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hubbard City Civic Center to visit with all area boys and girls. Health and safety precautions will be in place in order to help keep Santa and our young people safe and well.
The Hubbard Chamber of Commerce is again sponsoring the “cash” jackpot drawing. First prize is $200, second prize is $100 and third prize is $50. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. at the Hubbard City Civic Center.
Tickets are on sale at various locations in Hubbard for $1 each or 6 for $5. You can also purchase tickets at the Civic Center on Dec. 5. You must be present to win.
The Hubbard Lions Club is also selling chances on a queen size quilt that was donated by Citizens State Bank in Hubbard.
Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and can purchased at Texas Brand Insurance, 107 NE Third St., and at the Civic Center Dec. 5. The drawing will be held at 3:15 p.m. at the Civic Center.You do not have to be present to win.
Friends of the Hubbard FFA will also be selling tickets at the door for their two-gun raffle. Tickets are $20 each or 3 for $50. Proceeds benefit the Ag Youth Scholarship Program and Hill County Fair projects.
Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. at the Hubbard City Civic Center. You do not have to be present for this drawing.
This is a city-wide celebration sponsored by the Greater Hubbard Chamber of Commerce and City of Hubbard. For more information, contact the Chamber Office at 254-576-2521.
Lucky's Car Show and Toy Drive Dec. 5 in Ennis
Attend Lucky's Car Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. on North West Main Street in Ennis and bring a new, unwrapped gift for the toy drive.While you're there, enjoy delicious Romeros Mini Donuts and Elite BBQ.
The Warehouse Living Arts Center presents 'A Doublewide Texas Christmas' through Dec. 6
In this outrageously funny comedy, it’s Christmas-time in the newest—and tiniest—town in Texas. And it’s beginning to look a lot like trouble in Doublewide. Not only are the trailer park residents dealing with the stress of the holiday season, but they’ve just discovered that Doublewide is being double-crossed by the County. With their official incorporation papers in jeopardy, this band of eccentric Texans throw themselves into taking on the “Big Guys.” Determined to bolster their legitimacy, they first set their sights on the County-wide “Battle of The Mangers” competition. They conspire to win this smackdown with their “Nativity At the Alamo” entry…by any means possible.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewlac.com or by calling the Box Office at 903-872-5421. The Warehouse Living Arts Center is located at 119 W. Sixth Ave. For more information visit www.thewlac.com or follow the theater on social media @thewlac.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 through 5 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6. Tickets can be purchased at the Warehouse Living Arts Center which is located at 119 W. Sixth Ave. or by calling the Box Office at 903-872-5421 for more information visit www.thewlac.com.
Hubbard Garden Club hosts Christmas Tour of Homes Dec. 6
The Hubbard Garden Club is sponsoring a Tour of Homes this Christmas season from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
Homes are tour are Kelly and Marty Kimbrough, 200 NW Third St.; Bertha and Clarence Odon – 805 N. Magnolia; and Olga and Art Munoz, 901 N. Magnolia. All three homes have had extensive remodel work done to them.
Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at Foster Prosperities, Deering General Store and Antique Etc. in Hubbard, or from any garden club member, at the door, online at hubbardgardenclub.ticketleap.com/toh/ or by calling Katharine Matthys at 254-495-3712 for information. Face masks will be required and precautions will be taken.
Snow hill tubing Dec. 11 and 12 in Ennis
Tube down a giant snow hill in downtown Ennis from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
Enjoy tubing down the hill, searching for elves, sipping hot cocoa and, of course, seeing the beautiful downtown holiday décor. The City of Ennis thanks title sponsor, Ennis Regional Medical Center for making the event possible. Masks and social distancing required.
Dawwg Days of Dawson Dec. 12
Dawwg Days of Dawson will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 12 with a Christmas parade, Christmas in the Park and a mini market.
The mini market will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Dawson City Park Pavilion.
Vendors include usBorne Children’s books, Pampered Chef, Mary & Martha Home Décor, Color Sheet nail wraps, Paparazzi Jewelry, Handmade Decorative Signs, Fun and Cute T-shirts, Kelley’s Jewelry, Car Freshies/Home Air, Kool Keychains and Gift Baskets, and various handmade crafts, cards, home décor, unique tumblers, vinyl decals, and resin art.
S'mores, cookies and cocoa will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dawson Park Pavilion.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at Dawson High School and proceed through downtown, ending at Dawson City Park.
After parade, Santa will be at the Pavilion.
Parade applications are available at City Hall, Dawson High School, and on the DAWWG Days of Dawson Facebook page
Volunteer are needed to make cookies for the event. To volunteer, or for more information, contact Barbara.Adler@cityofdawsontx.com.
Corsicana Businesses support Toys for Tots
Several Corsicana businesses have joined their mission to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to children.
Applications can be picked up and returned by Dec. 11 at New Century Hospice, 301 Hospital Drive Suite 101 and the Corsicana Housing Authority, 1360 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
Unwrapped toys may be dropped off until Dec. 11 at the Lynda Housley State Farm, Family Foot and Ankle Clinic, Kindred at Home, Brinson Ford, Brinson Dodge, United Rentals, Edward Jones and Collin Street Bakery.
For more information, call Kelly Lovett with New Century Hospice, the Navarro County Toys for a Tots Coordinator, at 903-467-3232.
Salvation Army Angel Trees on display now
The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at Walmart, Beautique & Books at Navarro College, Hometown Pharmacy, VF Outlet, Cook Education Center, Corsicana City Hall, P&S Pharmacy, Frank Kent Chevy, Going Postal, Pack N Mail Corsicana, CiCi’s Buffet Pizza and the Corsicana YMCA. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a who – without this program – may not receive a gift at Christmas.
Gift distribution will take place Dec. 18 at the Angel Tree Warehouse at the corner of Fourth and Commerce Streets during scheduled pick up times.
For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at 903-874-7131 or visit us at 212 E. First Ave. Check out other ways you can give or get involved at salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana.
