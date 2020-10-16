Texans can continue to cast their votes early through Friday, Oct. 30 in person, by mail, or curbside at their local polling places.
Looking forward to higher than normal turnouts, election officials warn voters may experience long lines and encourage early voting.
Navarro County Elections Administrator Dan Teed reported 1,262 voters cast their ballots Tuesday during the first day of the extended early voting period.
By the time the polls closed Thursday evening, a total of 3,544 voters were recorded over the first three days.
Early voting resumed Friday and will continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25; and 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 at the Navarro County Annex at 601 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, Navarro County voters may vote at any polling location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A complete list of polling places is available on the county's website.
Navarro County elections are being conducted with social distancing and sanitary procedures to help ensure voter and poll workers' safety.
Each voter is requested to come wearing a mask, and to follow instructions regarding hand sanitization before touching voting equipment.
To view a sample ballot, locate your polling place, or for more information, visit the Navarro County Elections Office website at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.