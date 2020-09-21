The Navarro College Board of Trustees approved the 2020-2021 Ad Valorem tax rate of $0.1164 per $100 of property evaluation, at the regular meeting Sept. 17. The adopted tax rate is the same as last year.
The board hosted a public hearing Sept. 10. No one requested to speak at the hearing. The voice vote was unanimous, with Trustee ‘Billy’ Todd McGraw absent.
Trustees also approved tax abatement agreements, both regarding Corsicana Bedding. The first of two agreements will include an investment of $5 million for equipment and the retention of 350 jobs, as well as the creation of an additional 100 jobs. The ten-year abatement would reduce the tax paid by Corsicana Bedding by half.
The second abatement agreement is with Hughes Commercial Real Estate and Development LLC will be tied to a new $19 million facility expected to be an anchor of the planned I-45 Industrial Park in Corsicana. The project is expected to be completed by August or September of 2021.
Corsicana Bedding is expected to return the company’s corporate headquarters from Dallas to Corsicana.
Trustees reviewed and accepted all routine financial, enrollment and personnel reports.
The college is in the process of closing the books on the fiscal year, and will undergo an annual audit involving a number of onsite visits and requested reports in the coming months. The findings of that audit conducted by Whitley Penn, LLC are expected for approval near the end of 2020.
John “Hank” Bailey was introduced as the new Chief of Police on the Corsicana campus. Bailey presented the 2019 Navarro College security and fire safety report.
Trustees also accepted the consent agenda before adjourning.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Cook Education Center on the Corsicana campus. Social distancing protocols will be enforced
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.