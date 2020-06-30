Navarro College has been awarded $50,000 in grant funding from the Texas Workforce Commission COVID-19 Special Initiative to provide training for businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.
Funding will be used to provide essential workforce training needed by businesses as they face new opportunities as a result of COVID-19. Manufacturing, healthcare, and IT sectors have been identified as priorities for funding, but businesses from other sectors may also qualify.
For more information about available training or to determine if your business qualifies to participate, please contact Robin Donovan, Director of Workforce Development & Continuing Education at robin.donovan@navarrocollege.edu or 972-923-6440.
