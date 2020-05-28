The Navarro College Trustees met Thursday, May 21 via video conference. To date, more than $661,000 in housing costs have been refunded, according to Teresa Thomas, Vice President of Finance and Administration.
Thomas also reported that all departments have looked for savings in the budget and found offsets.
“Revenue was adjusted down about $2 million,” she said.
Board Chairman Phil Judson thanked the administrative team for their diligence in adjusting the budget calling their decisions, prudent in this time of uncertainty.
Navarro College received $4 million in CARES Act funding. About half of that money will be used to offset institutional costs associated with Covid-19, including the housing and increased Information Technology costs said District President Dr. Kevin Fegan.
Some of the remaining money has already been provided to students who have been affected by the coronavirus.
According to information provided at Thursday’s meeting, 3,128 students are eligible for $2 million in emergency financial aid grants for students. Of the 571 students who applied, 506 had their applications accepted during the application period May 4 through 13.
Reimbursements ranged from $600 to $1,632 per student, for a total of $410,124. The grants were used for costs associated with the pandemic including housing, utilities, health care, technology, course materials, and child care.
The second of three application periods starts July 10, and is expected to distribute $1 million to students enrolled in the fall. For more information visit www.navarrocollege.edu/costs-aid/cares-act/.
Vice President of Enrollment and Institutional Effectiveness Sina Ruiz gave an update on enrollment. She reported a decrease in head-count, contact hours, and semester credit hours, though the gap of enrollments in Summer I and Summer II classes is narrowing.
“Part of the decline is due to online fatigue, and more dual credit students expected to sign up in the fall,” Ruiz said.
In addition, she reported an increase in enrollment for traditional credit students in the fall.
Trustees approved an online Associate of Applied Sciences degree program for mental health. Originally developed for the Mexia State Supported Living Center employees, the degree will better equip future employees in the growing mental health field.
Trustees also heard plans to begin Phase 2 of reopening Navarro College campuses on July 9 through Aug. 12.
Phase 3 will mark the resumption of all regular campus operations on Aug. 13. The Fall 2020 semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 24, classes are scheduled to be held on campus.
Dr. Fegan said he’s shared the plan with the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management and other county officials.
Trustees heard an update from the Navarro County Small Business Development Center.
Director Leslie Leerskov said the Small Business Center has assisted with 26 area small business starts, creating 132 new jobs during the fiscal year to date. The SBDC has acquired over 100 additional clients since the pandemic.
“The businesses we have thus far helped to retained 753 jobs,” Leerskov said.
The SBDC received $268,000 through the CARES Act. Leerskov said she hopes to utilize the money to hire business advisors who will focus on social-media and marketing. One hire will be in the Corsicana office and the other in the Waxahachie office.
Navarro College Athletic Director Michael Landers reported that the cumulative grade point average for athletes of spring sports was 3.22. Thirty-six student athletes earned a 4.0 GPA during the spring.
Landers said he was very proud of the student-athletes, coaching staff, and staff of Navarro College.
Dr. Fegan, praised the resiliency of the student-athletes, faculty, and staff for their accomplishments.
Dr. Amanda Morrison, Associate Professor of History and Government,was recognized for winning the 2020 Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction Recognition Award by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The award recognizes individuals who make a difference in students' lives and in the classroom. Morrison is the first recipient of this award from Navarro College.
“The community part of community college is one of the most important aspects of what we do at Navarro College,” Morrison stated.
Trustees were also updated on the sale of the Fairfield property, which appears to be ahead of schedule.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be June 25.
