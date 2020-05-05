The Navarro College Board of trustees met via video and teleconference Thursday, April 30. The Board approved all regular personnel, financial, and enrollment reports.
“Navarro College has been approved for $4 million in CARES Act funding for students and institutions which have been adversely affected by COVID-19,” said Dr. Kevin Fegan, District President.
Navarro College has recently begun to issue more than $602,000 in housing refunds to students, but the college hopes to use a portion of the federal funds to offset those costs, as well as address losses in revenue due to fewer enrollments and unforeseen costs related to the pandemic.
CARES Act funding is expected to extend to the fall and spring of 2021,” Fegan said.
A more complete financial picture will be available for Trustees to review at the board’s regular May meeting, according to Thresa Thomas, Vice President of Finance and Administration.
“Every department is currently going through their budgets and seeing where money is left over,” Thomas said.
“Our goal is to break even during this budget year,” Fegan said.
“We know the pandemic is going to have an effect,” said Phil Judson, Board Chairman. “We just have to do the very best we can do.”
Trustee K.C. Wyatt brought up savings, including decreased dining costs, while Trustee Richard Aldama noted savings in athletics due to the cancellation of spring sports.
The Board approved the renewal of a contract with Whitley Penn, LLC for annual auditing services. The audit will consist of several field visits, as well as offsite work. The findings of the audit will be presented at the end of this year.
Fegan said there were opportunities to reach into markets which cater to online learning even during this time.
“We have to focus on getting into those online markets in the future,” he said.
“Navarro College is more cost effective than many four-year institutions which are offering discounted online learning,” Fegan said.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be May 21.
