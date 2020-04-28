Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 64F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.