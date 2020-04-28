The Navarro College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30. To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Board members will participate via GoToMeeting videoconference. Public access to the meeting will be available by dialing toll free 1-877-309-2073, Access Code: 740-338-853.
• Open Forum: Requests to address the Board during Open Forum on a specific agenda item or “public comment” may be submitted electronically by emailing leslie.smith@navarrocollege.edu or calling 903-875-7306 prior to the start of the meeting at 7 p.m. Please indicate in the Subject Line of the email: Comments for the meeting of April 30, 2020 and include your name, address and telephone number. Each request will be limited to five minutes.
• Consent Calendar
• Consider Action on March 2020 Financial Statement
• Consider Action on Renewing Contract for Auditing Services
• Update on Enrollment
• Update on Personnel Actions
• District President’s Report
• COVID-19 Update
