Last month, Navarro College reopened after being closed for six months due to COVID-19. According to Nyadia Thorpe, Director of Choral Activities & Associate Professor of Music, and Stacie Sipes, Marketing Director, the year is off to a good start.
Thorpe described her first day with the students as upbeat and positive.
“The students were happy to be back. Most students are living on campus. They are happy to be here and living with their peers,” she said.
Sipes reports overall campus enrollment is slightly down but the Choir appears to be growing in popularity. Student enrollment in the choir department has doubled each year for the three years Thorpe has been the Choir Director.
The 2019-2020 school year ended with virtual classes. As Choir Director, Thorpe was able to acknowledge the graduating seniors in a virtual party.
“We visited with the graduates. Usually we would have a graduation party for them, but we didn’t get to do that.”
“We were all relieved that we made it to the end of this new experience of all being on line,” she said about the experience of the last day.
Fall 2020 classes began in person with social distancing procedures in place. The administration and staff are working diligently to ensure the safety of everyone on the campus. Sipes said the primary focus is on flexibility, perseverance and educating students.
“We want the students and their parents to feel safe,” Thorpe said. “I was frequently in touch with the administrators to stay abreast of trends and best practices. I keep up with the research in order to make decisions.”
Thorpe’s mantra as she leads the choir department this year is: Don’t take yourself too seriously, and take the pressure off.
“I have to remind myself daily that we are unlearning everything we have ever known and been trained to do.”
One of the challenges Thorpe faced was how students could effectively sing wearing masks, as is required. The college approved the purchase of special masks specifically designed for singers. The masks have a pouch that covers the face and nose but provides space to sing without touching the singer’s lips.
“It’s hard for students to receive training in singing with a mask so I’m glad the school provided the special singer’s masks.”
In addition to masks, additional safety precautions include sanitizing classrooms, hand washing, social distancing. Prior to entering any building, students take a written or electronic form. If they answer yes to questions about health issues, Disability Services assist the student in resolving the health issues or clears them to be on campus.
The job of teaching with all of the requirements and safety precautions requires significant adjustment from students and instructors and lots of creativity and flexibility. In the choir department, Thorpe has had to be creative due to some of the restrictions.
Prior to COVID-19, the choir frequently performed in the community. However, Thorpe reports, their travel is limited.
“We are not able to perform in person or perform for a live audience. We are usually very goal oriented,” she said. “Students would ordinarily receive a schedule of performances for the whole year. But we couldn’t do that. Right now, live performances are a thing of the past. We are looking to do video projects to give us checkpoints as the year progresses.”
All of the changes require thinking in new and innovative ways.
“Everything we have ever been trained in to prepare us for our role as professors has changed. You have to unlearn some things. What worked last year, may not work this year. We have to think outside the box and be open. We are rethinking how we do everything in the vocal department and fine arts. How to re-do everything we’ve done. After 13 years of teaching voice, this is like a first year. I’ve had to really stretch and be willing to try different things,” Thorpe said.
In light of COVID-19, Thorpe highlighted the benefits of technology.
“When I first started teaching in 2007, there was a trend toward 21st century learning. Today students enjoy technology and there is a lot that is intuitive, but students don’t necessarily know how to use it for learning. My hope is that technology becomes a given that we use regularly for teaching.”
In a performance art department without the ability to hold live performances, the choir departments focus needed to shift.
Thorpe helps students focus on improving the quality of their performance through team building.
“I am primarily building a team and our end goal is a quality performance,” Thorpe said. “They learn technique and performance. Many want to be performers and teachers. But in this season of COVID-19, it boils down to team building and the people that make the team. I focus on providing that support to help them feel connected and valued. We have expectations for them and they also come with expectations.”
Thorpe considered her students needs in selecting the music and designing this year’s curriculum.
“Our students succeed far better when they are in person and get that immediate feedback versus practicing and learning on their own at home. As a result, the difficulty of the music is reduced. It would be insensitive for me to program extremely difficult music for students to learn on their own,” Thorpe said.
Even with all of the changes, day one of choir classes included the choir students singing. After reviewing the syllabus and introductions, the students sang the Navarro College alma mater, and an arrangement of the Star Spangled Banner by Gaither. Thorpe described the first day as, “fun and no pressure.”
Thorpe and Sipes shared some of the creative activities planned for the choir.
“Nadiya has come up with some really good ways for students to connect and succeeded,” Sipes said.
Thorpe planned an outdoor concert around the clock tower. The choir has also been requested to prepare for a holiday project.
“We can still get outside and sing and cheer and help uplift the community. I am hoping for a big-screen concert at the drive-in,” she said.
Even in the midst of a pandemic, Navarro College remains committed to educating students.
“We all had to learn to be flexible but we still have to persevere and get our students educated. That’s where perseverance comes in,” Sipes said. “Some of our students face challenges if they are living at home and not on campus. Some have to care for siblings so they can’t focus when at home receiving online teaching. We have to remain flexible but relentless in our pursuit of their success.”
In speaking about the overall adjustment to being back on campus, Thorpe said staff and everyone has been kind.
“It’s been great being back,” she said
The community can follow Navarro College and the choir on social media.
