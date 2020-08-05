Trustees heard and approved all regular reports, including financial, enrollment and personnel. Discussions about the decrease in enrollment for the fall semester and dual credit students were tempered by the remaining uncertainty about coronavirus.
The first day of classes for the fall semester will be Aug. 26.
“Several local high schools have delayed the start of the 2020-2021 school year. The students will be here, we just don’t know quite when,” said Dr. Kevin Fegan, District President.
“There are 2,300 students eligible for financial assistance who have yet to sign up for classes,” Fegan said.
There is between $1.2 and $1.5 million in CARES Act funding remaining for students who meet the criteria for financial need because of COVID-19.
“We’ll continue to reach out and see how we may be able to assist those who are eligible but have yet to register for classes because of day to day expenses,” Fegan said.
Enrollment is down 6% for the Summer I and Summer II semesters, but trustees were told revenue losses were offset because of earlier budget reallocations which totaled 9% across all departments.
“Our top priority is ensuring the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” he said.
“We try to anticipate the next thing, but the situations are so fluid. No one has dealt with anything quite like this in over 100 years. Our team has done an outstanding job.”
Trustees also heard an update on the Bulldog Life program. The program is a piece of the Culture of Caring, which provides aid to students who have had life get in the way of their educational goals.
Dr. Meredith Bell explained her approach to the program will combine a learning, living and launching philosophy. Included in Bell’s presentation were findings from a financial wellness survey.
More than seven of ten students said they worry about having enough money for school. Sixty-two percent reported they would have trouble getting $500 together in a month for an unexpected bill.
Housing and food costs were also noted as concerns.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be Aug. 27, inside the Cook Education Center.
