The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management and The Corsicana Fire Department presented each Navarro College LVN nursing student with a certificate and pin of appreciation for their assistance in the COVID-19 vaccine clinics. They gave vaccines to about 11,000 and worked clinics 13 weeks!
Navarro College nursing students awarded for COVID-19 efforts
- From Staff Reports
