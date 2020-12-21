Navarro College Board members approved a series monthly financial reports, as well as the annual fiscal year audit, at its meeting Dec. 17. Navarro College received a clean or unmodified opinion on its audit. The designation means the findings can be trusted by a third party.
Lupe Garcia, a CPA with Whitley Penn LLC, presented the findings of the audit.
“The college is managing and being good stewards of the finances, that the college can control,” Garcia said.
The college has a positive net position of $27.9 million.
Garcia noted that other post-employment benefits, which include health care in addition to the mandated contributions to the Texas Retirement System, must be part of the accounting, but are outside of the college’s control.
District President Dr. Kevin Fegan thanked Teresa Thomas, Vice President of Finance and Administration, and her team for their work during the audit, noting the extraordinary opportunities presented by the pandemic.
Fegan noted that, as of Thursday’s meeting, it had been just over nine months since the college’s leadership team first met to begin addressing how COVID-19 might impact the 2020 school year after an extended spring break.
Dr. Fegan recognized the college’s educational partners, faculty, staff, students and trustees who were tested in 2020.
“But together we have continued to strive for and achieve the vision, mission, purpose and values of Navarro College,” he said.
The Board also approved a motion to order an election to be held May 1, 2021 for positions currently held by Richard Aldama who represents District 4, and A.L. Akeisson, District 6. Both men indicated they would seek reelection.
Board members approved the consent agenda as well as regular enrollment and personnel reports before adjourning for the year. The college will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 and reopen the morning of Jan. 4, 2021. Spring semester classes will begin on Jan. 19.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be inside the Cook Education Center on the Navarro College Campus in Corsicana, on Jan. 28.
