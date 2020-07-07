The Navarro College leadership team has been developing operating plans for reopening Navarro College. The health and wellness of Navarro College students, faculty and staff are paramount as its Trustees, District, and Campus Leadership continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.
All campuses will be reopening for students and communities on July 9 as the Summer II classes begin. Pursuant to Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order GA-28, effective June 26, along with Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport’s order and Mayor Don Denbow’s executive orders to implement a public health and safety plan, Navarro College is making the following effective July 9 as it reopens campuses:
All students, faculty, and staff, and visitors are required to wear face-coverings in all public areas.
All students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to complete a Pre-Screening Questionnaire before entering campus every day.
Social distancing protocols: Even with the use of appropriate face coverings, individuals should maintain six feet of social distancing space whenever possible. It is highly advisable to have an appointment if you are planning to visit an office such as Advising, Cashier, Financial Aid, etc. Appointments may be made online at www.whos-next.com/navarrocollege/appointments/ If you arrive without an appointment, you may be asked to wait in your vehicle and be texted when you are allowed into the building.
More detailed information about the reopening protocols can be found online at www.navarrocollege.edu/covid-19/.
Navarro College welcomes Bulldogs back to campus to continue the vision of being a nationally recognized higher education institution committed to providing innovative career pathways and student-centered learning opportunities that result in students capable of succeeding in local and global communities.
