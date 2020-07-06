The Navarro College Board of Trustees held a regular meeting at the Cook Education Center on the Navarro College campus in Corsicana, Thursday, June 25.
The larger venue allowed for social distancing protocols to be observed. Face coverings, recommended by Gov. Greg Abbott, were used as well.
Trustees were updated on graduation plans for the class of 2020. Each of the six commencements will be held on the Corsicana campus. Graduates with a last name beginning with letters “A-D” will have their ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Graduates with a last name beginning with the letter “E-L” will have their ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. The graduation and pinning ceremony for recipients of Associate Degrees in Nursing will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Friday, Aug. 7 will also have three ceremonies. Graduates with a last name beginning with “M-Reyna” will graduate at 10 a.m. Graduates named “Richards-Z” will have their ceremony held at 1:30 p.m. the same day.
The Vocational Nursing graduation and pinning ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Saturday, Aug. 8, the Adult Education and Literacy celebration and ceremony will be held at 10 a.m.
Trustees also heard about plans to update parts of the Corsicana campus and athletic departments including construction for the E-sports program and new vinyl signage.
Stacie Sipes, Vice President of Communications and Marketing said new signs would be up and replace others as the budget allows.
Trustees heard and approved all regular financial, enrollment and personnel reports.
Prior to Thursday's meeting a preliminary budget workshop was also held. Trustees and staff were updated on the progress and implementation of a software program named Xcelerant budget pack.
The software, is intended to decrease the number of hours spent preparing a budget said Dr. Kevin Fegan, District President. Once fully implemented, the program, which cost $36,000, is expected to do away with paper budgeting and offers several opportunities for feedback between professors up to department heads when preparing a budget.
Information is also backed up on the cloud said Janet Daugherty, Navarro College budget director.
“It’s wonderful to have real time budget information,” said Phil Judson, Board of Trustees President.
Dr. Carol Hanes, Vice President of Academic Affairs, and Tressa Thomas, Vice President of Finance and Administration, concurred, saying the software is well on its way of paying for itself just in their specific departments.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees is scheduled for July Thursday, 30.
