The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has awarded $650,000 to the University of North Texas at Dallas and Navarro College as part of the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program. The two institutions are partnering to deliver educational programming to displaced workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic who need to upskill or reskill to get back into the workforce.
The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board awarded $9.3 million to Texas higher education institutions in the second round of awards. Through a competitive process, 25 applicants representing 31 institutions and serving 6,100 students were selected.
Reskilling grants allow Texas public colleges, technical schools, and universities to provide last-dollar financial assistance to Texas students to cover tuition and fees. The grants are designed to support displaced Texas workers and to support students who have previously stopped out of higher education before completing a postsecondary credential. The program is supported by a portion of the $175 million allocation to the THECB from the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief Fund.
“The Governor and THECB Commissioner have provided a valuable opportunity for our state’s future employees to return to school, especially those students who stopped out due to financial reasons. We are excited to be selected and we have a strong relationship with Navarro College and value them as a partner,” said Lisa Hobson, Ph.D., Professor and Interim Dean of Education.
“Navarro College is very excited about the opportunity to work with UNTD to provide financial assistance for students to return to school and earn credentials that will equip them to earn a living wage,” said Dr. Carol Hanes, Navarro College Vice President of Academic Affairs.
The two institutions will focus on key areas of study that lead to high-paying jobs. Students must be within 12 months of completing their degree and cannot have been enrolled at any accredited postsecondary institution in the prior full academic semester or previous six months. Students pursuing associate degrees will be supported by Navarro College and those pursuing bachelor’s degrees will be supported by UNT Dallas.
“Texas has tens of thousands of good jobs that are being created across the state, and at the same time we have many displaced workers who are still unemployed. It’s important to help Texans reskill and upskill so they can get back on their feet, get back into the economy, and drive the state’s economic recovery,” said Harrison Keller, Commissioner of Higher Education.
“Thanks to the strong support of Governor Abbott and our Texas legislative leadership, the strategic investment to date of more than $27.4 million enables our Texas institutions to expand access to programs that equip students to enter the workforce with the credentials and education tomorrow’s economy will demand."
UNT Dallas encourages anyone interested in this program to review information about degree and certificate programs on the university website: untdallas.edu/academic-programs. Questions about enrolling at UNT Dallas should be directed to admissions@untdallas.edu.
Information about degree and certificate programs at Navarro College can be found on the college website at: majors.navarrocollege.edu. Questions about enrolling at Navarro College should be directed to admissions@navarrocollege.edu.
About UNT Dallas
The University of North Texas at Dallas empowers students, transforms lives, and strengthens communities. UNT Dallas is the fastest-growing public university in Texas, the only public, 4-year university in the City of Dallas and the most affordable 4-year university in Dallas-Fort Worth. UNT Dallas includes the UNT Dallas College of Law in Downtown Dallas and is part of the University of North Texas System. For more information, visit www.untdallas.edu
About Navarro College
Navarro College’s vision is to be a nationally recognized higher education institution committed to providing innovative pathways and student-centered learning opportunities that result in students capable of succeeding in a local and global community. Navarro College is a public, comprehensive two-year community college with campuses located in Waxahachie, Midlothian, Corsicana and Mexia.
THECB Mission Statement
The mission of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is to provide leadership and coordination for Texas higher education and to promote access, affordability, quality, success, and cost efficiency through 60x30TX, resulting in a globally competitive workforce that positions Texas as an international leader.
