In response to COVID-19, the Secretary of State's Office released guidance Tuesday on recommended health protocols for Texas election officers and voters.
This guidance was developed in consultation with the Texas Department of State Health Services and reflects the minimum recommended health protocols to help ensure the health and safety of all voters, election office personnel, polling place workers, and poll watchers in Texas.
Among the suggested protocols for voters is to maintain at least six feet of separation from others at the polling location. In addition to social distancing, voters and officials are encouraged to wear masks and practicing good hygiene and rigorous sanitation.
Navarro County Elections Administrator Daniel Teed shared the county's plans for voting during the pandemic.
“In addition to providing curbside voting as usual, we have a coronavirus safety plan that incorporates social distancing, provides masks and gloves for all workers, provides sneeze guards for the pollbook sign in stations, which is where voter/poll worker contact must come within six feet, and provides a glove for every voter to touch the equipment,” he stated.
“We want that plan to be followed whether people vote in the polling place or curbside.”
According to the county's plan, here is what voters can expect from start to finish:
Before entering the door, voters will be given a glove, which they will wear throughout their experience in the polling place or voting curbside.
They will use the glove, or gloves, if needed, to touch the door handle if the door cannot be blocked open, to sign the pollbook computer, touch the Express Vote touch screens, and to put their ballot in the scanner.
After voting, they will leave their glove on to touch the exit door handle if necessary, then drop the glove in a trash can provided outside the exit door.
Per the Secretary of State's recommendations, the Navarro County Elections office has selected a person for each location who will be trained in sanitization, make sure voters wear gloves, enforce social distancing, and ensure masks and gloves stay on and surfaces are cleaned when sanitization is compromised.
Corsicana's Fire Chief Paul Henley will lead the coronavirus safety training, and continues to work with the Elections office finalize details to keep polling places safe.
Teed also worked with Eric Meyers, Navarro County's Emergency Management Coordinator, to develop and submit a voting plan to county health authorities for approval.
Elections officers will follow this approved plan and incorporate any needed changes, while being on the lookout for suggestions from the State and other sources.
With the deadline to register to vote in the July 14 Democratic Primary runoff set for Monday, June 15, Teed reminds would-be voters that his office remains open to assist the public.
“The front door of the building is closed, but we are available by phone, by mail and by email,” Teed stated. “We are eager to serve anyone who has voter registration or election needs.”
Voter registration applications may be mailed to the Elections office at P.O. Box 1018
Corsicana, Texas 75151. Applicants may deliver applications in person to 601 N. 13th Street, Suite 3 in Corsicana by calling the phone number posted on the front door to have a staff member meet them outside.
A link to voter registration applications and more information can be found on the Elections office's webpage at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections. The deadline to register for the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 5.
According to the Secretary of State's guidelines, voters should screen themselves for symptoms of the virus before going to a polling place. Those who exhibit symptoms and meet eligibility requirements should consider curbside voting, which is available at all polling locations.
These voters should contact the Navarro County election office at 903-875-3330 with questions about the curbside voting process and eligibility requirements.
Voters should also consider bringing their own pen, pencil with eraser, or stylus to use when checking-in and for marking their ballot.
Upon entering a polling place, and after any interaction with election workers, poll watchers, or others, wash or disinfect hands, and again after using voting system equipment or marking a ballot.
Voters should bring their own hand sanitizer into the polling location and sanitize their hands upon exiting.
Voters should also consider wearing cloth face coverings over their nose and mouth. If the election judge is not able to determine the identity of a voter wearing a face covering, the voter may be asked to lower or remove their face covering when checking-in at a polling place.
After the voter’s identity has been confirmed, the voter should wear their face covering through the rest of the voting process.
If a voter contracts COVID-19, or other sickness or physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place on election day, after the deadline to submit an application for a ballot by mail, the voter should contact the Navarro County elections office for more details about submitting an Application for Emergency Early Voting Ballot Due to Sickness or Physical Disability.
Those 65 or older are at a higher risk of COVID-19. To the extent possible, contact with people in this age group should be limited to six feet.
Voters of this age may consider submitting an Application for a Ballot by Mail to their county election officer so that they can cast their vote by mail. The application for a mail-in ballot is available online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections.Applications.
As detailed in the Secretary of State's guide, election officers should be mindful of federal and state employment and disability laws, workplace safety standards, and accessibility standards to address the needs of election personnel, polling place workers, poll watchers, and voters.
Health protocols for election officials include the following guidelines:
Encourage voters, office personnel, polling place workers, and poll watchers to follow the Texas Department of State Health Services health protocols, including maintaining at least six feet separation from others not within the same household.
Markings may be placed on the floor of the polling place to encourage voters to keep a six foot separation between others and voting stations should be arranged to allow voters to maintain that distance.
Election office personnel and polling place workers should be trained on appropriate cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette and consider having all employees and polling place workers wear cloth face coverings.
Employees and polling place workers should wash or sanitize their hands upon entering the election office or polling place, and between interactions with voters or other personnel.
Varied voting opportunities should be provided for voters by utilizing available early voting locations, extended voting hours, weekend hours, and well-advertised curbside voting, as well as updated information regarding early voting schedules and voting procedures.
Any items that come into contact with voters such as check-in tables, writing utensils, voting system equipment, ballot boxes, and doors leading into and out of the polling place should be disinfected.
Employees and polling place workers should be screened before coming into a polling place. Any employee or polling place worker who has any signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19 should be sent home.
Frequently touched items at a polling place not part of the voting process should be blocked off to prevent the spreading of germs between parties.
Regular and frequent cleaning and disinfecting should be done to regularly touched surfaces like doorknobs, tables, writing utensils, chairs, handrails, and restrooms, as with items that come into contact with voters.
Hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, soap and water, or similar disinfectant should be readily available to polling place workers and voters. Visible signage should be placed at the polling place to remind everyone of best hygiene practices.
For facilities that experience high voting traffic, election officers should consider having a polling place worker dedicated to ensuring the recommended health protocols are successfully implemented and followed.
These recommendations are not a limit on the health protocols that may be adopted, and election officials encouraged to adopt additional protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances to help protect the health and safety of all Texans.
On the net:
To view the guide in its entirety, visit www.sos.texas.gov/elections/forms/health-protocols-for-voters.pdf
Navarro County Elections Office
www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
