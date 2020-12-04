Navarro County Judge H.M. Davenport announced Friday that the county has been at or above 15% of hospital patients having COVID-19 for the past seven days, promoting the closure of bars and clubs and scaling back restaurants to 50% occupancy.
“As most of us have seen on the news in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 virus cases have increased dramatically,” Davenport stated. “The virus is still real.”
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Oct. 7 which allowed local officials in counties where COVID-19 hospitalizations make up less than 15% to allow bars and similar establishments to reopen at 50% capacity as of Oct. 14, provided they assist in enforcing health protocols.
Under these guidelines, bars or similar establishments are those with a permit from TABC that are not otherwise considered restaurants.
“I will be opting Navarro County OUT of the TABC mapping of inclusion for bars and clubs to be open just as other county judges are doing in this area,” Davenport stated.
The Governor's Strike Force to Open Texas has laid out the minimum recommended health protocols for all bars and their patrons. For the full list of recommendations, visit open.texas.gov.
These establishments may also adopt additional protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances to help protect the health and safety of all employees, contractors, and customers.
“Please adhere to the new directives so we can again slow the spread of the virus!” Davenport stated. “The vaccine is getting closer to delivery but will still be some time before all can take it. I urge you to wear a mask any time you are around other people, as you could have the virus and not know it!”
