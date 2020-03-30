A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 31 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Due to statewide restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, a phone will be provided outside the Courtroom for the public to listen to the meeting. A sign in sheet will also be provided, and those wishing to address the court will be called in one at a time to do so. Group size will be limited to 10 people inside and outside of the courtroom.
Items on Tuesday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of approving Navarro County Stay Home, Stay Safe Emergency Declaration and
Amended Order dated March 24, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. and ending at 11:59 p.m. April 8, 2020 for COVID-19
— From Staff Reports
